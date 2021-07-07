Phyllis Turner, 84, of Magnolia, died at her residence on July 2, 2021.
Graveside services are noon Friday at Osyka Cemetery. The Rev. Bob Phelps will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Turner was born Feb. 27, 1937, in New Orleans, the daughter of the late Joseph Louis and Ophelia Strickland Pizzolato.
Mrs. Turner graduated from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, where she was named Miss Easton and homecoming queen in 1957.
She obtained her RN certificate from Southern Baptist Hospital Mather School of Nursing in 1960. She then served as nurse instructor at the Jefferson Parish Vocational Technical School from 1971-77.
She received her Nursing Teaching Certificate from Louisiana State University in 1976 and then was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from William Carey College in 1978.
In 1987, she achieved her Masters in Health Services Adminstration from St. Francis College and then became the director/nurses coordinator of nursing programs at Jefferson Vocational and Technical School from 1978 to 1994.
Mrs. Turner was a former member of First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge and was a member of J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church of McComb.
She was an avid artist and painter and also a member of the local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Pizzolato.
She is survived by a son, Jon and wife Alicia, Turner of Magnolia; a grandson, Christian Turner of Baton Rouge; a granddaughter, Kendall Turner of Baton Rouge; and a cousin, Renan Richmond of McComb.
