Wilfred Henry “Bill” Buhler, 68, passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at his residence in the Progress community.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Silver Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Brock Burch and Rev. Wayne Hall officiating. Burial will be at Silver Creek Cemetery. Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Wilfred was born Dec. 8, 1951, to Wilma Smith Buhler and Henry Buhler.
Bill was an active member of Silver Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed ringing the Sunday school bell. He loved the outdoors and working in his yard.
Preceding him in death were his parents and sister, Lorraine Buhler.
Survivors include two sisters, Mavis Cordelia (Loy) Elkins and Brenda Faye (Ronnie) Smith; nieces, Sandy Davis, Lisa (Tommy) Myers, Tina (Jon) Ciampa, Dana (Justin) Hendry and Tabitha Biggs; nephew, D.J. Biggs; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jon Ciampa, Buckley Martin, Tommy Myers, Christian Myers, Kolbi Blades and Wade Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are Loy Elkins, Ronnie Smith and Mark Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
