James Thompson, 61, of Gloster, died Jan. 26, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday at Star Hill Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Gloster until services at noon with the Rev. Laura Turner officiating. Burial will be in he church cemetery.
Webb/Winfield Funeral Home of Natchez is in charge of arrangements.
