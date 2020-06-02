Joseph K. Maykut, 77, of Hattiesburg and formerly of Chalmette, La., died May 29, 2020, at his residence
Visitation will be noon Thursday until memorial services at 2 p.m. in the Hattiesburg chapel of Jones and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Don Hooper officiating.
Mr. Maykut was born Dec. 24, 1942, in New Orleans.
He faithfully served his country in the U. S. Navy before beginning a career with Mobil Oil that spanned over 30 years. His joyful nature, love for life and family, and devotion to his Lord are characteristics that will forever be remembered about Joe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph K. and Enola Maykut.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Brenda Maykut of Hattiesburg; his sons, Michael Maykut of Liberty, Kent (Donna) Maykut of Madisonville, La., and Brian (Melissa) Maykut of Hattiesburg; his sisters, Barbara Menzato and Martha Maykut, both of Poplarville; and his five greatest joys, his grandchildren, Ashley, Mason, Blake, Justin and Hollie.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.