David Franklin Crum, 92, passed away July 24, 2019, at Lane Regional Hospital in Zachary, La. He was a native of Gloster and a resident of Zachary for the last eight years.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today until services at noon at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster with Bro. Rusty Bowser officiating. Burial will be at Roseland Cemetery, Gloster.
Mr. Crum retired in 1989. His work took him to live in most of the Southern states and South Africa. He enjoyed fishing and deer hunting.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pat; his parents, Tom and Zora Haney Crum; stepmother, Merrit Haney; and four brothers, Purvis, Silas, Jessie and Jack.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Birdie; three sons, Dave and wife Dee, Mike and wife Connie, and Hilary and wife Lisa; one stepson, Jeff and wife Barbara; two stepdaughters, Gwen, and Janet and husband Don; one daughter, Jessica and husband Audrey; two sisters, Narvell Courtney and Merrit Arnold; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, three step-granddaughters, five step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Jason Piol, Drew Frost, Jonathan Dollarhide, Daniel Johnson, Steven Treloar, Jeff McCurley and Trey Crum.
