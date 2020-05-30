Patsy Turnage

Patsy C. Middleton Turnage, 81, of McComb, passed away May 28, 2020, at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge.
A private family service will be held at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb, and burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery. The Revs. Drew Holifield, Wayne Hall and Trent Moak will officiate.
Patsy was born April 21, 1939, in Magnolia to the late Franklin Carey and Norma Clair Martin Middleton Ponder.
She was an Avon District Manager and Representative for over 50 years. She was an active member of Fernwood Baptist Church for over 70 years, where she was a choir member and influential Christian teacher.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed reading. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Lynn Middleton.
She is survived by her husband of 62 happy years, Tommie A. Turnage; one son, Allen and wife Misty Turnage of Liberty; three daughters, Jackie and husband Steve Barksdale of Clinton, Bobbie Jo and husband Dennis King of Jonesboro, Ark., and Christie and husband Jason Barkley of Gulf Shores, Ala.; two brothers, Carey and wife Mary Middleton of Magnolia, and Norman and wife Cindy Ponder of Atlanta; 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge, 9191 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810.
