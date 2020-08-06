Cecil Wayne Etheridge Sr., 65, a native of Amite County and resident of St. Francisville, La., passed away Aug. 3, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 9 tonight at Clay Hill Church of God in Amite County, and 9 a.m. Friday until services at 11 officiated by the Rev. Mike Tucker and the Rev. Kevin Dixon. Burial will follow in Mary Springs Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Etheridge was retired as a security guard for Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System after 34 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Betty Joe Wilkinson Etheridge; and one grandson, Austin Dixon.
He is survived by his wife, LaDonna Causey Etheridge; two sons, Cecil Wayne Etheridge Jr. and wife Jennifer, and Brandon Davis; three daughters, Selena Nottingham and husband Pete, Laura Kay Stogner and husband Bob, and Edith Dixon; 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lynn Brumbelow and Debra Mann; one brother, Timbo Etheridge; and a special uncle, Charlie Wayne Etheridge.
Pallbearers are Drew McNichols, Damian Stogner, David Lee, Jeremy Stogner, Dalton Nottingham, Seth Massey, Sammie Dixon, Brian Sterling and Clay Etheridge.
