Almae Robinson, 88, of Sandy Hook, died April 30, 2020, at Columbia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Columbia.
Walk-through visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. A parking lot service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 120 Sunlight Church Road, Sandy Hook, with the pastor, the Rev. Charles Galloway, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
Ms. Robinson was born May 19, 1932, in Sandy Hook. She was the daughter of the late Elijah Galloway and the late Alberta Green Galloway.
