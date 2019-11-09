Bobby Dewitt Robinson entered the Church Triumphant Nov. 6, 2019.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Monday until a Service of Witness to the Resurrection at 11 at First Presbyterian Church in Vicksburg with Rev. Tim Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Bobby was born in McComb, and was a resident of Vicksburg for the past 48 years. He was the son of M.D. Robinson Jr. and Evelyn Causey Robinson.
He was a graduate of McComb High School and the University of Mississippi, where he received a degree in business administration in 1965 and a Juris Doctorate in law in 1967. Bobby was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and lettered in baseball and football at Ole Miss, where he was selected as co-captain of the 1964 football team. Drafted by the San Diego Chargers and Cleveland Browns in 1965, Bobby chose to complete his law degree and, upon graduation, honorably served as an officer in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., coaching football from 1967 to 1970. Bobby and Jan returned to Mississippi where he practiced law in Vicksburg for more than 45 years before retiring in 2016.
Bobby faithfully served First Presbyterian Church as ruling elder and taught the Faith and Practice Sunday School class for more than 40 years. He also served the greater church as moderator of Mississippi Presbytery and on the Committee on Ministry. He served as president of the Vicksburg YMCA board of directors, served on the board of French Camp Academy and the Board of Commissioners of the Mississippi Bar.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Jan Harris Robinson.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Le and Tim Brown of Vicksburg; daughter and son-in-law, Joanna and Darrin Heatherly of Cullman, Ala.; son, Bill Robinson of Vicksburg; grandchildren, Bash, Ben, and Anna Ware Brown, Luke and Jan Harris Hindman; mother, Evelyn Robinson of McComb; sister, Nancy Rayburn and husband Gary of Hammond, La.; sister, Robin Thomas and husband Rodney of McComb; brother-in-law, Bill Harris and wife April of Vicksburg; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are his grandsons and nephews: Bash and Ben Brown; Luke Hindman; Tom, Ben, Mark, Jeff, and Luke Harris; Scott and Will Rayburn; and Robbie, Lane, and Parker Moore.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1501 Cherry Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.