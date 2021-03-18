Betty Napier Holloway, 94, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2021, at her home in Wewahitchka, Fla.
Graveside services were 4 p.m. Wednesday at Jehu Cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy Pridgeon officiating. Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Fla., handled arrangements.
Betty was born to Samuel J. and Alma Strahan Napier on June 8, 1926, in Collins.
Ms. Holloway was a teacher for 50-plus years, a faithful member of the United Methodist Women, Delta Kappa Gamma, the Wewahitchka Woman’s Club and a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church in Wewahitchka.
Ms. Holloway loved to stay in touch with her family, friends and former students by writing letters, visits and talking to them on the phone. She also loved to study the Bible. Her family describes her as their “rock” and “the glue” that kept them together.
She touched so many people’s lives, truly caring for others more than herself. Even the slightest acquaintance was made to feel special by her. Though Ms. Holloway is no longer with us, she will never be forgotten.
Ms. Holloway was preceded in death by her husband, Harrell Holloway Sr.; and daughter, Mary Elizabeth Holloway.
She is survived by her two children, Virginia Holloway Finch (Don) and Harrell “Hal” Holloway Jr. (Cristy). She had five grandchildren, Gary Herring (Shannon), Holly Smith (Justin), Harrell “Hank” Holloway III (Morgan), Jacob Holloway and Kenna Grice (Andrew); six great-grandchildren, Jessica Smith (Quentin), Justin “Jay” Smith Jr., Sydney Herring, Abe Grice, Claire Covington Holloway and Laurel Grice; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kanon Smith and Kopelan Jay “KJ” Smith. She is also survived by her brother, Dewitt Napier (Margie); numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church in Wewahitchka, Fla.
