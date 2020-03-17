The Pike County Azalea Festival is wilting in the wake of COVID-19, with the postponement or cancellation of nearly every event scheduled for the festival.
The McComb Garden postponed Monday’s event “Fairy Garden: An Afternoon in the Azaleas,” which was scheduled for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Episcopal Church of the Mediator/ Redeemer, 215 N. Broadway. The club also canceled “Princesses on Parade,” which was set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Turner Willis, 411 Cherokee Drive.
“It is really unfortunate because so much work goes into these events,” Garden Club member Christina Mitchell said Monday.
Members of the Garden Club met Monday to discuss the cancellation or postponement of the annual Azalea Coronation, which was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23.
“We voted at the board (meeting) to wait until further guidelines to make a decision,” Mitchel said. “We are probably going to bring it to a vote again and follow the guidelines to the best of our abilities.
“We are taking that really seriously. It is not looking to good right now.”
There will be a Pike County Civil Defense meeting today, and after it, the Mitchell said they will make a final decision. Currently, the Center for Disease Control says advises against events or meetings where more than 10 are in attendance.
Other Azalea Festival events also got wiped out. The Summit Garden Club’s flower show that was scheduled for Wednesday was canceled since it was being held at Southwest Mississippi Community College, also closed.
Other Pike County closures and cancellations include:
• The McComb Railroad Depot Museum.
• The Miss Mattie Foundation’s Scholarship Brunch set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 4.
• Today’s McComb Lion’s Club meeting.
• Rotary Club of McComb cancelled its Wednesday meeting.
• Star Hill C.M.E. Church Church services until April 12, Easter Sunday.
• Thursday community prayer meeting sponsored by Mission Pike County has been canceled.
• First International and Pray Mississippi Upper Room Prayer 2020 Conference has been postponed to Aug. 20-23.
