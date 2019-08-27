Paul Bernard Colomes, 89, of New Orleans, died Aug. 23, 2019, at his residence in McComb, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. today until services at 10:30 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Father Brian Kaskie will officiate, and burial will be held in Mr. Paul’s hometown of New Orleans.
Mr. Colomes was born Sept. 20, 1929. He was the beloved son of the late Frank Francis Colomes and Jeanette Janice Connell Colomes.
He served his country in the Air Force for two years during World War II.
He was originally from New Orleans, where he lived until Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, after which he relocated to McComb, where he lived for the last 14 years.
He worked hard all his life. He worked for the American Can Co. for 18 years until he went to work for the post office for the next 15. He then had a nice retirement of 24 years, during which he spent enjoying time with his family.
Paul Bernard Colomes will be sadly missed and never forgotten as he is now in heaven with God and his late family. His children say they were very blessed to have him for an additional 24 years after the passing of their mother in 1993.
Mr. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 42 years, Gloria Mae Barado-Colomes; one sister, Lynne Colomes Ruffino; and one brother, Clarence Colomes.
Surviving him are his three children, Glenn (Cheryl), Wendy and Wanda Colomes; his three grandchildren, Kristin Colomes Lawson (Max), Kelly Colomes and Kiley Colomes Markey; two great-grandchildren, Jack Markey and Mia Markey; and numerous great friends.
