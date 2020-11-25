Paul Huey Bostick, 81, of Douglass, Texas, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services were held Tuesday at Centerville Cemetery in Centerville, Texas, officiated by Pastor William Wright. Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors of Nacogdoches, Texas, were in charge of arrangements.
He was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Magnolia to Elton Bostick Sr. and Lois Mulligan Bostick.
Paul graduated from Magnolia High School, where he played quarterback for two championship teams. He then went on Mississippi State University, earning his bachelor’s degree. He later attended Rice University and University of Houston, where he taught and earned his master’s degree. He worked as a hotel manager at the Warwick Hotel in Houston, where he would meet many celebrities and athletes traveling through. Paul later worked as a CPA for a Houston medical practice.
Moving to Nacogdoches in 1986, he worked as the business office manager of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital until 1990. He worked in medical management until ultimately retiring from Limestone Medical Center Hospital in Groesbeck, Texas, in 2015.
Mr. Bostick enjoyed fishing, camping, and outdoor nature walks, especially with his dogs. He enjoyed watching any sports, no matter who was playing. He refereed local high school football games, as well.
He and his wife, Evelyn, ran a bed and breakfast in Clifton, Texas, called Good Night Station. He loved the Lord with all his heart and would share his love of Christ whenever possible. He spent many hours in nursing homes, prisons, and juvenile detention centers sharing the gospel. He was a Gideons International member and served as a deacon at Blue Ridge Baptist Church.
Paul never met a stranger. He was a kind, caring, compassionate man who was loved by all and treated everyone with respect. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He proved to be consistently dependable and fully supportive of his wife and family. Nobody that knew Paul could say an unkind word about him.
Mr. Bostick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elton Bostick Jr. and Dewey Bostick; and sister, Grace Young.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Evelyn Bostick; daughters, Angela Davis and Leah Bostick; stepson, Matthew Bass; stepdaughter, Lacy Weeks; grandsons, Greg Gard and Matthew Bass Jr.; granddaughter, Gianna Bass; great-granddaughter, Amity Gard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Greg Gard, Mace Bostick, Jerry Hubbard, Don Unsell and Joey Weeks.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to The Gideons International, The Douglass Community Food Pantry or Douglass First Baptist Church.
