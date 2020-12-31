Doris J. Brooks, 75, a longtime resident of Gloster, passed away Dec. 28, 2020.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at 2 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster. Graveside services will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. Due to COVID-19, we request that you wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the building. If you have one or more of the symptoms, or just feel bad, we respectfully ask you not to attend the services.
Mrs. Brooks was born Jan. 19, 1945, in Liberty.
She worked as a pharmacy tech for many years.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, James Ed Freeman and J.D. Cooper, and her mother, Jessie Cooper; her husband of 52 years, Roy Brooks; son, Roy Brooks Jr.; and infant daughter, Brenda Gayle Brooks.
She is survived by a son, Randy Brooks and wife Tammy of Zachary, La.; a daughter, Sandra Brooks Ward of Gloster; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Patsy Seavey of McComb, Sylvia Delaney of McComb, Merle Disotell and husband Bubba of Magnolia, and Carolyn Ready and husband Tommy of Brookhaven; one brother, Jasper Cooper Jr. and wife Rachel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
