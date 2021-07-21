Jimmie Nell Holmes, 99, passed away July 18, 2021, at Walthall General Hospital in Tylertown.
Her celebration of life service is 11 a.m. today at Tylertown Baptist Church with the Rev. Justin Knight officiating. Graveside services will follow. Capps Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmie Nell was born May 30, 1922, to Percy Bill Hinson and Mamie Aderine Hinson in Tylertown.
