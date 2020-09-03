Joseph Phillip Hewitt, 92, of the Mars Hill community outside Summit, passed away on Sept. 1, 2020, at his residence.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday in the Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Summit. Dr. Victor Walsh and the Rev. Jared Leonard will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip was born in Amite County on May 14, 1928, to the late Robert Thomas and Elna Gladys Terrell Hewitt.
Phillip was a teacher, coach. principal, cattle farmer and tomato grower (everyone loved his tomatoes). He was a deacon at Mars Hill Baptist Church, served in the U.S. Navy and he was always quick with a joke. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Dean Williams Hewitt; a son, Jerry Lane Hewitt; two brothers, Charles Roger Hewitt (Oni Fay Minton) and Billy Jim Hewitt.
He is survived by a son, Tom Hewitt and wife Lisa of Mars Hill; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Hewitt of McComb; a sister-in-law, Mary Mitchell Hewitt of Monticello; a special aunt, Lucille Terrell of McComb; three grandchildren, Phil Hewitt and wife Allison of Mars Hill, Will Hewitt and wife Carrie, Kristen Hewitt White and husband A.J. of Kokomo; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, email donors@stjude.org, or to a charity of your choice.
