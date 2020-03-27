Ruth Dillon Brumfield

Ruth Hazel Dillon Brumfield, 88, of Magnolia died March 23, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be 10 am. Saturday until services at noon at East Fernwood Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery, Peoples Undertaking Co. is handling arrangements.
Ms. Brumfield was born May 5, 1931, to Guy and Emma Lee Dillon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Julie (Rev. Floziel) Jefferson, Annie Martin, Charlene Richardson and Rosie D. Williams; four brothers, Willie J. Dillon, Garfield, Leon and Johnny Bates; three sons, Jimmy Brumfield, Larry Brumfield and George Brumfield.
She is survived by five sons, Michael Brumfield, Samuel Earl (Charlotte) Brumfield, Douglas (Jerry) Brumfield, Wallace Brumfield and Calvin (Robin) Brumfield; one daughter, Shirley Dillon; 51 grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Nathaniel (Nito Jean) Dillon; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
