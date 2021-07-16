Hattie S. Powell, 82, of New Orleans and formerly of Tylertown, died July 12, 2021, at Ochsner Baptist Hospital in New Orleans.
Visitation is 6 p.m. today until services at 7 at Spain Street Church of God in Christ, 1015 Spain St., New Orleans, with Elder Larry Thomas, pastor, officiating.
Visitation continues 11 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at West Holy Hill C.O.G.I.C., Jayess, with Elder Terry Bridges, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Washington Funeral Home of Tylertown is handling arrangements. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Ms. Powell was born Feb. 11, 1939, in Monticello. She was the daughter of the late Cephus Smith and the late Edna A. Smith.
