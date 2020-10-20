Timothy Lee “Tim” Leonard, 54, of Summit passed away Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. today at Riverwood Memorial Park, 76 Hwy 51 S., Brookhaven. Dr. Larry LeBlanc will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dante Bradberry, Reed Thompson, Joey Wells, Mark Cloud, Mike Cloud and Cliff Covington.
Tim was born on Dec. 15, 1965, in Brookhaven to Jewell and Christine Wallace Leonard.
He was a 1983 graduate of Brookhaven Academy. He attended Mississippi State University, where he was a member of the rodeo team as a bull rider. He graduated from MSU with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. Tim has been a longtime local poultry and cattle farmer. He and his family also owned and operated Cypress Landing Restaurant in Summit. He has served on the board of directors for First South Farm Credit for several years. He was a very active member of CrossFit McComb, and he loved his CrossFit family. Tim was also a member of First Baptist Church Summit. He most recently began officiating MAIS football games.
Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include his parents; his wife of almost 30 years, Glenda Leonard; his children, Jessi Leonard Howze and husband Jared of Hattiesburg, Sara Bradberry and husband Dante of McComb, Morgan Leonard and Adam Leonard, both of Summit; one sister, Tina Raybon and her husband Dr. Kelvin Raybon of Virginia; and numerous other relatives and friends.
To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.