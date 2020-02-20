Mr. Norwood Speed, 92, of McComb, passed from this life Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and continues Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at 10 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Bro. J.M. Whittington officiating. Burial will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Leaf River Baptist Church Cemetery in Collins.
Mr. Speed was born in Collins on May 10, 1927, and was the son of Marion Speed and Carolyn Ainsworth Speed. He was a member of Mesa Baptist Church in Tylertown. He was retired from Hinds County. He was a hard worker and a dedicated provider for friends and family. He loved woodwork.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Winnie D. Speed; and three sisters, Laverne Kirby, Louise DeLille and Mary Kathryn Kaough.
He is survived by one son, Michael Speed of McComb; a daughter, Sondra Nielsen and Bill of McComb; and a host of family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Buddy Redden, Richard Attaway and Phillip King.
The family would like to extend a thank you to St. Luke Hospice and his special caregivers, Maybelle and Denise.
