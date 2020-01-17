Arthur “Sonny” Shaw, 71, of Pontiac, Mich., and formerly of McComb, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 69 South Astor St., Pontiac, until services at 11. Pastor Al James Terrell will officiate, and burial will be in Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry Street, Pontiac. Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry St., Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Shaw was the son of John D. “JD” Shaw and Annie Mae Robinson.
