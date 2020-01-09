Margaret V. Givens, 85, of Osyka, passed from this life on Jan. 3, 2020, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.
Services were 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Osyka with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Melvin Rushing, Bro. Richie Fortenberry and Bro. Billy Ray Simmons officiated. Sharkey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Givens was born Sept. 25, 1934, the daughter of Curtis Varnado and Hoyt Dickey Varnado.
She was a lifelong member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, where she served as the Sunday School secretary for 41 years.
She loved the Lord and loved to serve at her church. She loved to care for others, sending different cards to people, get-well, birthday, anniversary, thank-you and thinking of you, etc. She also loved to sew and crotchet. She was a loving wife, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Beth Humphreys and Loraine Varnado.
She is survived by her husband of 51 good years, James “Jimmy” Givens of Osyka; one nephew, Mark Humphreys and Marsha of Madison and their children, Andrew, Brian and Leah.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Rhodus, James Brumfield, Ben Strickland, Dale Sandifer, Darryl Sandifer and Mark Humphreys. Honorary pallbearers were her nephews.
