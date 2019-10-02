Geneva Varnado

Geneva Simpson Varnado, 92, of Osyka, passed away Sept. 28, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. today until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, McComb. Burial will be in Osyka Cemetery. The Rev. Drew Holifield will officiate.
Mrs. Varnado was born in Gillsburg on July 9, 1927, to Oliver Patterson Simpson and Bertha Corinne Caston Simpson.
She was a lifelong member of Osyka Baptist Church. She was a retired school bus driver. She loved to do embroidery, giving many of her works of art as wedding gifts. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie Ray Varnado; a daughter, Susan Terrell; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Gill.
Geneva is survived by her daughters, Shirly Dianne Smith and Brenda Hoover Martin; a son, Ronald Jewell Hoover (Sherry); a sister, Bertie Hughes; a brother, Bobby Ray Simpson ( Betty); 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and friends.
