“She lived a ‘Martha life’ with a ‘Mary heart.’ “
Mary Mozelle Green Woodall was tired; her work here on Earth was done. God took her peacefully from her earthly home to her Heavenly one on Oct. 14, 2020, at the age of 89.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church in Summit and will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday until services at 2, with graveside service following in the church cemetery. The Revs. Dave Steveline and Dwayne Scoggins will officiate. Sharkey Funeral Home, Summit, is in charge of arrangements.
Born in Lincoln County on Oct. 5, 1931, Mozelle was the daughter of Kenneth and Grace Green. She loved and honored her parents and made them very proud.
She attended Johnston Station High School where she played basketball — having been coached by such great mentors as Horace Holmes and Becky Izard.
Upon high school graduation in 1950, she married Hollis Farrell Woodall. As a loving wife and supporting her husband’s career, Mozelle made numerous moves — from Mississippi to Texas, back to Mississippi, then to Louisiana, eventually retiring back to Mississippi.
With each move and the birth of four children along the way, Mozelle embraced her God-given roles as a wife and mother and established loving homes with every move. She was a blessing to her husband and children and loved them with such grace.
Interestingly, Mozelle moved from her childhood home at the age of 19 when she married, and three weeks ago she returned “home” to live after 70 years.
Mrs. Woodall, in addition to her roles as wife and mother, did work outside the home where she was well thought of and respected by those whom she worked with. She did clerical work for the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department and J.C. Penney’s of McComb and Jackson.
As a member of Johnston Chapel UMC, Mozelle worked tirelessly in her role as chair of the Hospitality Committee for more years than can even be remembered. Her awesome talents in this area were simply fruit of a heart that honored God and ministered in the ways He directed. She had a Godly heart and knew where true value was — with God, with family, and with friends — and invested her time in that.
In addition to her parents and numerous in-laws, Mrs. Woodall was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Farrell “Woody” Woodall. Also preceding her in death were her only son, Ted Woodall, and her youngest daughter, Bridgette Woodall Jackson; her only sibling, Donald Green, his wife Jane and their daughter, Lori; and sons-in-law, George Lott Jr. and Joe Jackson Sr.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are her twin daughters, Yvonne Howell (Gerald) and Yvette Lott; daughter-in-law, Jeanie Woodall; grandchildren, Shane Woodall (Liz), Jeffrey Woodall, Dustin Lott, Tyler Howell and Lacey Bullock (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Bailey Ainsworth, Vance Woodall, Parker Woodall and R.J. Bullock; sister-in-law, Eva Nell Green; nephews, Dale R. Green (Brenda) and Dale W. Green (Sherrie); and niece, Lea Anne Culp (Ken).
Pallbearers will be Shane and Jeffrey Woodall, Dustin Lott, Tyler Howell, Ryan Bullock and Dale W. Green.
Memorials can be made to Johnston Chapel UMC, 2093 Chapel Drive, Summit, MS 39666.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.