Edward Dale Floyd Sr., 62, of Gloster, passed away Sept. 27, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation continues 10 a.m. today until services at 11 at Mary Springs Church on Busy Corner Road, Gloster. Jeremy Lincoln and the Rev. Danny Cook will officiate. Graveside services will follow in Mary Springs Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Floyd was born March 28, 1957, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Norris N. Floyd and Barbara Whittington Floyd.
He was a carpenter most of his life and a member of Mary Springs Church of God of Prophecy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Ray and Irene Whittington; one brother, Norris Floyd Jr.; and one brother-in-law, Woodrow “Woody” Carter.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Jackson Floyd; one daughter, Rebecca A. Parker and husband Frank; one son, Edward Dale Floyd Jr. and his wife Maranda; six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Patrick, Franklin and Jesse Parker, Dailyn and Wyatt Floyd; four sisters, Debbie Williams and husband Joe, Darlene Carter, Karen Myers, and Lisa Simmons and husband William.
Pallbearers are Brian Whittington, Marion Whittington, Donald Gene Whittington, Aaron Whittington, Craig Whittington and Brad Whittington.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Williams, Shelton Whittington and Frank Parker.
