Robert Eli Jordan, 37, of Osyka, passed away July 15, 2021, at his residence.
Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which will be scheduled at a later date.
Robert was born April 19, 1984, in McComb to Randy O. Jordan and Judy Ann Furr Jordan.
He attended McComb High School.
Robert had many hobbies, but loved fishing and coffee. He enjoyed spending time with family and his cat, “Bobby.” He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Robert was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jim and Patricia Burns, and a maternal grandmother, Nina Mae Willoughby.
He is survived by his parents; a daughter, Kaylee Jordan (Marcus) of North Pole, Alaska; two brothers, Josh Jordan (Helen) and Chris Duncan (Alayna), both of McComb; a sister, Tanya Jordan (Henry Blount) of Walker, La.; along with numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
