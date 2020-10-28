Andrew Nash Sr., 92, of Summit, died Oct. 26, 2020 at his home.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Sweet Home Baptist Church, Summit, and continues there 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Young’s Funeral Home in Summit is handling arrangements.
