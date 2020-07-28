Will Knight Jr., 34, a resident of Magnolia, passed away July 23, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Tuesday until services at 11 at New Life Apostolic Church, Summit. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Kenneth Patten will officiate.
Will was born April 24, 1986, in McComb to William G. Knight Sr. and Donna Granger Knight Keith.
He attended New Life Apostolic Church and Guiding Light Pentecostal Church. He was a graduate of South Pike High School. He had many hobbies, some of which included fishing, hanging out with friends and family, wrestling with his nephews, and going on many adventures with his friend Roxanne Fay. He was a very loving person with a huge heart. Will would send good morning and good night text to family and friends on a very regular basis. He was family first; and a mama’s boy. He was loved as much as he loved others. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfred and Donnis Granger, and Willie G. Knight and Ella Dean Broussard Knight; his father, William Knight Sr.; two uncles, Plummer Knight and Marl Dale Knight; and an aunt, Linda Knight.
He is survived by his parents, William Keith and Donna Keith of Magnolia; sisters, Deana LauRich of Jayess and Crystal Williams (Luke) of Summit; a step-brother, Kevin Keith (Arilma) of Jackson; step-sister, Carrie Vanwinkle of Tennessee; best friends, Roxanne Fay, Porky Goings, James Rhodus and James Stinson; nieces and nephews, Calvin Williams, Trent Williams, Colton Williams, Tyler LauRich, Justin LauRich, Simon LauRich, Zack LauRich, Simon LauRich and Summer Keith; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Calvin Williams, Trent Williams, Luke Williams, Tyler LauRich, Justin LauRich, Simon LauRich, James Rhodus and Justin Maples.
Honorary pallbearers will be Scotty Boyd, Zachary LauRich, Colton Williams, Waylon Phenald, Collin Rutland and Jake Smith.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.