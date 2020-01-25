Debra Sue Newman, 64, of Gloster, passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation noon today until services at 2 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster.
Mrs. Newman was born Jan. 1, 1956, in Centreville, the daughter of Clifford and Margaret Metcalf McKey.
She was married to Earl Newman and was a homemaker most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Dale McKey.
Debra is survived by her husband, Earl Newman; four sons, Kerrie Billingsly, Jeremiah Billingsly, Earl Newman Jr. and Jeff Newman; two daughters, Michelle Newman and Pamela Newman Spring; two grandchildren, Parish Newman and Sommer Newman; and two brothers, Clifford McKey and Joe Jackson.
