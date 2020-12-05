Flora Edith “Edy” Forman, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 30, 2020.
Memorial services will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Percy Quin State Park, Pavilion 4, McComb. Dr. Dave Hartson will officiate. Dress is casual. Catchings Sharkey Funeral Home of Summit will handle arrangements.
Mrs. Forman was born April 30, 1950, in Tylertown to E.J. and Margaret Hodges.
She married Van Forman on Dec. 10, 1990.
Edy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family and spending time with her husband. She was a free-spirited, caring and fun-loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved everyone around her, especially her grand- and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Brenda Simmons.
She is survived by her husband, Van Forman; her mother-in-law, Velma Forman; her brother, Gene (Buddy) Hodges; her sister, Gale Summers; children, LaDonna Felder, David McKenzie, Margaret Sharp and Marvin D. McKenzie Jr.; grandchildren, Jessica Sharp, Tasha Myers, Samantha (Jacob) Baumgartner, Chloe McKenzie, Nikolos McKenzie, Cayson McKenzie, Donnavan “D.J.” Felder, A’Lauren Felder and Brantley Sharp; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Ryan, Ainsleigh Baumgartner, Elliott Baumgartner, Levi Baumgartner and Violet Reed.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.