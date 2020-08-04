Jon Kuyrkendall, 48, of McComb, passed from this life on Aug. 2, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.
There will be a private graveside ceremony with the Rev. Trent Bilbo officiating and Catchings-Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Kuyrkendall was born Aug. 15, 1971, in McComb to Carl and Sue Kuyrkendall.
Jon was diagnosed with diabetes at age 5. He was in Parklane’s first kindergarten Log Cabin.
He was a member of Navilla Baptist Church.
He graduated from Parklane Academy in 1987. He then attended Mississippi State University and received a degree in kinesiology. He worked in Nashville at the Opera Hotel Fitness Gym. Later, he taught physical education at McLaurin Elementary School until he retired due to health problems.
Jon loved to play beach volleyball, paintball competition and cooking. He loved his two dogs, Sara and Jade.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Braxton and Ethel McKinley; two uncles, Jean A. Kuyrkendall and Glen Fortenberry; and a sister-in-law, Kelly Kuyrkendall.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Debbie Butler; brother, Lee Kuyrkendall; brother-in-law, Billy Butler; nieces, Jennifer Butler, Stephanie Butler and Kasey Kuyrkendall; great-niece, Carlee Addison; aunts, Annette Fortenberry, Betty Kuyrkendall, Donteal and Ance Grubbs.
