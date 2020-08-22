Bonita Patterson, 55, of Fresno, Calif., died Aug. 10, 2020, at her residence.
Viewing and service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Burial will follow at Sherman Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Patterson was born in Oxnard, Calif., on June 15, 1965, to the late Freddie and Ida Louise Patterson.
She was raised in Cupertino, Calif., where she received all her education. She worked as a pharmacy tech throughout most of her career. She accepted Christ and was baptized at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in East Palo Alto, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, James Page and Mary Jane Patterson and Johnnie and Johnnie B. Simmons; eight uncles and four aunts.
Bonita left to cherish and continue her legacy two daughters, Taneisha Patterson-Gardner of San Jose, Calif., and Latasha McGuire of Fresno; one grandson, Zachary; one granddaughter, Anaya; two sisters, Linda Patterson of Madera Calif., and Cassandra Daniels (Danny) of Clovis, Calif.; one brother, Johnny Hood of Magnolia; two nieces, Kendra and Raquel; two nephews, Isaiah and Andre; five great-nieces, three great-nephews and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.