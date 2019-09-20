Zantel Quonzel “Bubba” Holmes, 63, of Magnolia, died Sept. 13, 2019, at the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery Veterans Administration Hospital in Jackson.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home in McComb, followed by a private burial.
Mr. Holmes enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from high school and served as a Ranger.
He settled in Dallas, Texas, after leaving the military, then returned to McComb in 2001.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Gibson Holmes and Ollie Hiawatha Holmes; his grandmother, Ena Cockerham Luckett; and a brother, Kaptev Olita Holmes.
Survivors include a brother, Ronawatha DeLouis Gibson and his wife Johnnie; sisters Lynda Gibson Taylor and husband Wallace, Wandara Holmes Franklin and husband Freddie of McComb, Symone Downs and husband Kedrick, and Kryzra Holmes and Kronnetra Holmes of Dallas, Texas; and 11 nieces and three nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.