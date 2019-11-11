Diane Zimmerle Short, 62, of Crosby passed away at her residence Nov. 8, 2019.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster until services at 11. Brother Shan Van Norman and Brother Otis Sullivan will officiate. Interment will follow in Woodland Memorial Park in Gloster.
She was born June 18, 1957, in Baton Rouge, and was a 1975 graduate of Redemptorist High School. She was a retired medical transcriptionist. She enjoyed painting, antiquing, gardening in her yard and bass fishing. Her faith in God was undeniable and she always trusted in him.
Diane was preceded in death by her father, Clarence “Tinker” Zimmerle and her stepmother, Shirley Hernandez Zimmerle, both of Walker, La.; one brother, Craig Zimmerle of Walker; and a brother-in-law, Tim Short of Bayou Manchac, La.
She is survived by her mother, Clotilde Guidry and her husband Lee of Baton Rouge; her husband of 261⁄2 years, Anthony Short of Crosby; one son, Jesse Thibodeaux of Pontchatoula, La.; two sisters, Karen Zimmerle of Denham Springs, La., and Cindy Maranto and her husband Nufer of Walker; two brothers, Dwayne Zimmerle of Belle River, La., and Barry Zimmerle of Walker; two stepsisters, Kathy Miller of Baton Rouge and Becky Sullivan and husband Terry of Walker; a stepbrother, Donnie Adams and wife Jan of Fort Worth, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved dearly.
Pallbearers are Robert Short, Brett Forman, Sam Maranto, Joe Maranto, Tyler Brown and Dylan Dupree.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.