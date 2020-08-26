Ocea Rae Davis, 85, of Tylertown, passed away at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Aug. 22, 2020.
Graveside services were held Tuesday at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mark Wicker officiating. Capps Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
She was born Sept. 7, 1934, in Walthall County to the late Nannie and A.G. Brumfield. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Davis; and brothers Edwin Brumfield and Huey Brumfield.
Survivors include her siblings, Ansel (Margarette) Brumfield, Bobby (Mary Nell) Brumfield, Stanley (Linda) Brumfield, and Frank (Annette) Brumfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and loving family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation in honor of Mrs. Ocea to Salem Baptist Church.
Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hartmanhughesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.