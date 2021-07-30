Theodore F. “Ted” Purtell, 88, of McComb, died July 24, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 2 p.m. Saturday until services at 4 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Dr. Jonathan Speegle will officiate. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mr. Purtell was born Nov. 27, 1932, in St. Louis. He was the son of John Francis Purtell and Hellen Yemm Purtell. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and a United States Air Force veteran. He worked after his military career as an airline pilot with Delta Airlines until retirement. Mr. Purtell had several hobbies, some of which included snow skiing, golf, crossword puzzles and reading.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Purtell; and a daughter, Brooke Elizabeth Purtell-McDaniel.
He is survived by his son, Michael Purtell; grandchildren, Brian Purtell, Colin Purtell, Kelly Purtell and Whitney Goings; along with many other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Clem Stovall, Ralph Price, Pat Brumfield, Leroy Smith, Sean Doyle and Pender Johnson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.