Jo Ann Quin, 70, of McComb, died Aug. 16, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.
Visitation is 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday at Peoples Undertaking Co. with service to follow. Burial will be in Mesa Mount Olive Church Cemetery, Tylertown.
Jo Ann was born April 9, 1951, in Mississippi to L.D. Gatlin and Hurley Gatlin.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; son, Derrick Quin; brother, Warner Gatlin; and two grandsons, Gary Cotton and LaKendrick Cotton Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Lisa Johnson (Joseph) and Monica Jackson (Derrick); one son, Matthew Quin Sr.; three brothers, Napoleon Gatlin, Charles Gatlin and Andrew Gatlin; two sisters, Sadie Gatlin and Mary Ann Chesters; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
