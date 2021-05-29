Karen Spencer Beasley, 67, of Chatawa, passed away peacefully May 27, 2021, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Tuesday until services at 11 at Terry’s Creek Baptist Church in Chatawa. The Rev. Laverne Summerlin will officiate, and burial will be in the church cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.