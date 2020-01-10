Clifton L. Dickerson, 90, of Jayess, died Jan. 8, 2020, at the SADD Hospice Facility in Mobile, Ala.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Sunday until services at 2:30 at Union Primitive Baptist Church in Ruth. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Rev. Mickey Myers will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Mr. Dickerson was born April 1,1929, in Mobile to G.C. and Azalea Boyd Dickerson.
He worked at Kellwood.
He was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Joshua Thurman, Joseph Dickerson and Jayda Walters; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Dickerson; and a son-in-law, Lamarr Walters.
He is survived by his spouse of 68 years, Donnie Nell Dickerson of Stapleton, Ala.; two sons, Jerry Dickerson and wife Stephanie, and Larry Dickerson, both of Jayess; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; one brother, Louis Dickerson of Tennessee; and one sister, Martha Caston of Liberty.
Pallbearers will be Mac Fraizer, Brent Tarver, Jeremy Ryan, Randy Dickerson, Quincy Walters and Trey Walters.
