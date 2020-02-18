Harlan Wayne Thornton,79, died Feb. 15, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. today until service at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery. Dr. David Millican will officiate.
Wayne worked in the oil field as a driller and tool pusher. He also spent 20 years as a Corps of Engineers Campground volunteer, which was one of his many enjoyments in life.
He was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Pike County to the late John H. Thornton and Lillie Hart Thornton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bonnie Stewart Thornton, step-son Michael Brekeen and step-daughter Melissa B. Ezell.
Survivors are his special companion Nancy Wilkinson; sons and spouses, Thomas D. Thornton (Suzanne) of Richland, Calvin Brekeen (Cala) of Waynesboro, Joe Brekeen of McComb, and Harlan Thornton of Houston, Texas; daughters and spouses, Cindy Parks (Charles) of Summit and Veronica Williams (David) of Pearl; his brother Sam Thornton and sister Johnnie Wilson; brother-in-law Claude McKenzie (Ginger) of Zachary, La.; 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
