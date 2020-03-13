Samuel E. Cook, 86, of Summit, died March 9, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Young’s Funeral Home. Visitation resumes 11 a.m. Monday at Spring Beulah Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A., Ruth, until services at noon. Elder Eulis Brown Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Cook was born Nov. 2, 1933, in Lincoln County to Andrew and Eddie Barnes Cook.
He was a retired public transit bus driver with the Chicago Transit Authority.
He was a faithful member of Spring Beulah Church, where he served on the trustee board and as assistant treasurer for many years. He served in the Army for three years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis Reed Cook; daughter, Sheila Cook; brothers, XL and David Cook; and sister, Catherine Cook Easterling.
Mr. Cook is survived by sons, Stanley (April) Cook of Chicago and Dennis R. Hunter; daughter, Tara L. Reed of Slidell, La.; brothers, Willie Lee Cook of Chicago, Andrew Cook, Noah Cook and James Cook, all of Summit; sister, Eldora Cook of Summit; grandchildren, Austin Cook, Asia Cook, Brenden J. Reed, Philip K. Bell; sister-in-law, Marilyn D. Goines of Gary, Ind.; brothers-in-law, Donald (Lorraine) Reed of Riverdale, Ill., Ronald Reed and Bernis G. Reed Jr. of Milwaukee.
