Winnerfred Lamar Rowell, 73, of Jayess, died at Asbury House in Hattiesburg on Oct. 28, 2020.
No services will be held. In place of other memorials, please donate to a charity of your choice. Riverwood Family Funeral Services of Brookhaven is assisting the family.
