Mildred Abraham, 84, of McComb died June 6, 2020, at her home.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, with services at 1 p.m. at Craft Funeral Home Chapel in McComb. Rev. Louis Johns will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood North Cemetery.
She was born May 23, 1936, in Pike County.
Leave online condolences at ww.craftfuneralhome.org
