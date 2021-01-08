Karry Taylor Coleman, 74, of McComb, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home on Jan. 3, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Visitation is 9 a.m until services at 11 today at Peoples Undertaking Co. with the Rev. Gregory Partman officiating. Graveside service is 12:30 p.m. at Terry’s Creek Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Coleman was born Aug. 24, 1946, to the late Prince Taylor and Annie Bates Taylor in Magnolia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Virgil Taylor; grandsons, Kendrick Quinn and Gary Cotton Jr.; and her sister-in-law/best friend, Christine Allen.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 43 years, Jerry Coleman; her five children, Gary (Erica) Cotton Sr., Rickey (Pamela) Cotton Sr., Felicia (Douglas) Williams, Tejero Coleman and Clarissa Holden; her grandchildren, Richard Kelly, Demario Cotton, Marquez Cotton, Alicia Brown, Equashia Brown, Travonte Brown, Tayesean Harvey, Shelby Cotton, Rickey Cotton II, Kiffanie Bell, Michael Bell II, Teair Coleman, Tjhon Coleman, Tejero Coleman Jr., Aniya Holden and LaMarcus Turner Jr.; siblings, Donis Hood and Claretha Carter, Fannie (Edgar) Hardy, Tina (Charlie) Taylor-McCullough, Pamela Taylor Johnson, Sheila (Donald) Anderson, Prince Taylor Jr. and Author Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and dear friends.
