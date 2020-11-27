John Edward Walker Sr., 62, of Gloster died there Nov. 17, 2020,
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Anderson Funeral Home in Gloster. Masks are required. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Big Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. David Veals officiating.
He was born March 1, 1958, in Gloster to John Henry Walker and Wilmena Huggins. He was a logger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, a nephew and two grandchildren.
Survivors include his children, John Walker Jr., Diedrick Mitchell, Tykeriyis Walker, Khyren Chatman, LaTressa (Julius) Faulk and Arma Walker; a brother, David Walker; four sisters, Geraldine (Jerry) Mitchell, Renee (Reggie) Walker, Maxine (Joshi) Taplin and Tammie (Kenneth) James; 22 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
