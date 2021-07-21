Sherry Williams, 65, of Bogue Chitto, passed away peacefully July 19, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a battle with cancer.
Visitation is 5 to 9 tonight at Riverwood Family Funeral Service, Brookhaven. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Riverwood with burial in Wellman Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Williams was born Sherry Sue Williamson on Sept. 12, 1955, in Brookhaven to Billy Joe “Bear” and Geraldine Williamson.
The oldest of six, Sherry quickly took on the role as a caregiver, developing a servant’s heart and a gift of delegating. As a graduate of Enterprise High School, class of 1973, she earned her position as head cheerleader and her outgoing personality won her the title of Miss EHS.
Sherry married the love of her life, W.C. “Rusty” Williams, on March 1, 1974, and together they shared 47 beautiful years. Her greatest joy and accomplishment was raising her three boys, Kevin, Kerry and Kyle. Later in life she would welcome daughters-in-law, grands and greats who affectionally call her “Nanny.”
With talent and a determined spirit, whatever Sherry put her mind to, she did it. Her interests included the Enterprise Homemakers Club, cosmetology, sewing for her loved ones and organizing benefits for those in need.
She found her calling as a nurse, where her gift of compassion and charming smile was felt by all whom she encountered.
Perhaps her greatest known talent was cooking. This was not to be enjoyed by family alone, but by anyone who entered her home or needed a warm meal or just because.
Sherry knew her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was saved as a teenager. She was an active member of Victory Baptist Church, where she proudly served and loved her church family. Her trust in the Lord carried her peacefully through life, especially through her illness. Sherry leaves a legacy of unconditional love, a willingness to serve others and an unwavering faith in the Lord.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Billy “Peanut” Williamson; and her sister, Ouida Williamson Malone.
Sherry is survived by her husband, W.C. Williams; her sons, Kevin Williams and wife Stephanie, Kerry Williams and wife Rain, and Kyle Williams and wife Robbie; brothers, Dale “Yogi” Williamson and wife JoAnn and Lance “Ennus” Williamson and wife Cassie; brother-in-law, Leonard “Manny” Malone Jr.; sister, Connie Hamilton and husband Mike; grandchildren, Breanna Wooley and husband Jay, Brady Williams, Wes Williams, Gracie Williams and Beau Williams; great-grandchildren, Maci Furr, Raegan Rutland and Blayton Williams; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
