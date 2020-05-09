Marvis F. Carter-Doctor, a native of McComb, passed away May 3, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. No services are planned. She was the daughter of the late Theodore and Mossolate Carter, and a 1961 graduate of Burglund High School.
