Nellie Jean Newman, 97, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2020.
Visitation is noon Saturday until services at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Nellie was born July 25, 1922, to the late Frank and Georgia Gerald Burris in Amite County.
Nellie loved her family and took pride in her lineage. She was a loving mother, a doting grandmother and a thoughtful friend.
Nellie will be remembered by friends and family for her big personality. She was quick witted and self-assured. Her perspective of life made for great stories and entertaining company. She was a wealth of wisdom resulting from a long life and unshakeable faith. Nellie will continue to be loved and remembered by those she leaves behind.
Nellie was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Newman; son, Dr. Jeffrey Newman; great-grandson, John Harris Savoie; daughter-in-love, Mardi Newman; sisters, Virge Norman and Jep Lenoir; and brother, Buddy Burris.
Nellie is survived by her son, Michael Newman of McComb; grandchildren, Holly Kleiman (Dave) of Carlsbad, Calif., Nina Savoie (Joseph) of Belle Rose, La., Meg Newman of Jackson, and Hunter Newman (Misty) of Mishawaka, Ind.; great-grandchildren, Clay Savoie, Allison Newman, Atticus Newman and Everett Newman; and loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the residents and staff at Aston Court Retirement Community and Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care for their friendship and loving care for Nellie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ochsner Foundation in Nellie Newman’s memory at the Ochsner Health System Department of Philanthropy, 1514 Jefferson Highway, BH 607, New Orleans, LA 70121.
