Willie Jo “Ginger” Murphy, 75, of McComb passed away suddenly on April 1, 2020.
No services were announced. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Ginger was born March 29, 1945, in Greenville to the late Joe and Amanda Ewing Murphy.
She was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed reading and will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James Murphy.
She is survived by her daughter, Ramona G. Burrow; five grandchildren, Randall, Star, Jared, Crystal and Alana; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Le Bonheur Hospital, 848 Adams Ave., Memphis, TN 38103.
