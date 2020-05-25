Sarah O. Golmon, 88, passed from this life on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Graveside services were 3 p.m. Saturday at Hope Oliver Cemetery in Mount Herman, La. Bro. Rick Kennedy officiated. Sharkey Funeral Home handled arrangements.
She was born Oct. 20, 1931, in Mount Herman, La., to Jimmy Oliver and Pearl Schillings Mulkey.
She enjoyed flowers and cooking for family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards with her sisters and family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Katherine Manning, Azalene Goetzmann, Hazel Smith and Avis Hope; and two brothers, Tink Oliver and Huey Oliver.
Survivors are her two daughters, Leona Fortinberry of Somerville, Ala., and Annie Regan and husband, Roy of Summit; four sons, Elliott Golmon and wife, Roberta of Norfork, Ark., John Golmon and wife, Paula of Summit, Tommy Golmon and wife Sandy of Newport, Tenn., and Bert Golmon of Brookhaven; 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Irene Blades and Mickey Cade and a host of friends.
